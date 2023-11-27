Road closures could cause delays in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Tx. (KSWO) - A few road closures might cause you some delay if you are traveling in Wichita Falls.

Weeks Street between Lake Park Drive and Hollandale Avenue will be closed to all traffic while the intersection is widened. This road closure will take place from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

This is all part of the City’s Concrete Street Rehabilitation Project. City officials say there will be a detour on Arlington Street.

Road closures in Wichita Falls (courtesy of Wichita Falls) (kswo)

