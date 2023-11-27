Warmer today than yesterday but still below average | 11/27AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! It’s a wicked chilly start to the day as many are returning back to reality after the holiday weekend. Look for a mix of sun and clouds on this Monday with highs in the mid 50s and light winds. Today will be warmer than yesterday by a few degrees but overall, we’ll stay below average for end of November standards.

Overnight skies will be mostly clear which will result in another cold start to the day. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s with light south winds. Anticipate mostly sunny skies for Tuesday with high temperatures warming into the upper 50s. Southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Clouds roll in for Wednesday but despite the extra cloud cover, high temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s.

Thursday morning temperatures in the mid 40s. Afternoon highs in the low 60s with south to north winds at 10 to 15mph. Morning fog will turn into scattered rain showers then eventually afternoon thunderstorms. This system will be quick moving as from start to finish rain will last about 24 hours. All rain will be gone by daybreak Friday.

The clouds stick around for Friday so look for mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures, thanks to Thursdays cold front, will drop into the low 50s. Morning temperatures around freezing.

Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs warming into the upper 50s. I expect that most locations will stay dry but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph. Early Sunday morning, another cold front will push into Texoma. This front will arrive before sunrise. Despite the front, high temperatures are still going to warm into low 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny all day long. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s.

Have a great week! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.