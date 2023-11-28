Expert Connections
Another storm system brings more rain chances mid-late week | 11/28 PM

By Alex Searl and Barrett Phillips
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hello Texoma! Hope you all had a good Turkey day/weekend and are getting back into your normal work routine!

Overall, we will see a nice evening with mostly clear skies and temps where they should be in late November. Tonight we will see mostly clear skies continue with temps near freezing by Wednesday morning. Increasing cloud coverage ahead of our next storm system Wednesday but any rainfall will hold off until early Thursday morning.

Rainfall will finally get started Thursday. It’s looking a bit more widespread with some embedded garden variety storms in the mix. We are not expecting severe storms, but don’t be surprised to see a lightning strike or two. The cold front associated with the storm system will pass through Thursday afternoon making for a drier chillier Friday (near 50 for the high temp). Rainfall amounts look to be between 0.10″ and 0.50″ on average.

Temperatures recover over the weekend with in isolated shower Saturday.

Meteorologist - Alex Searl

