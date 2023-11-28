Community Conversations: Comanche Youth Dancers

Expert Connections
The Comanche Nation Youth Dancer group has been spending all month traveling across Texoma and today they joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates in the studio for a co
By Tarra Bates, Carolina Lozano and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Youth Dancer group has been spending all month traveling across Texoma and today they joined 7News anchor Tarra Bates in the studio for a conversation.

During the conversation, the group spoke about how being able to go to local schools has been able to let them teach people about their culture and who they are as individuals and as members of the Comanche Nation.

Tarra Bates also asked the group about the background of the Youth Dancers, what schools they have traveled to so far, and why their mission is so important.

To learn the answers to those questions and a whole lot more, watch the conversation above!

