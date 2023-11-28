A deep dive into FISTA: Support from state government

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over the past couple of years, FISTA has grown a relationship not only between themselves and City of Lawton’s government, but with the state as well.

House Representative of District 63, Trey Caldwell, said when the idea of FISTA first came about, he was skeptical.

“You know, it was one of those times I think I was wrong,” Caldwell said. “I think when i first heard about FISTA and what they were trying to do, buy the mall. It’s hard to visualize that. You’re taking this old mall that’s fifty, sixty years old and you’re trying to turn it into something that can last another fifty, sixty years, and they’ve done that.”

He stated the relationship FISTA has built with the state allows them to more effectively support the warfighter.

In 2022, the state of Oklahoma passed House Bill 1018 granting FISTA $20 million in ARPA funding.

District 62 House Representative Daniel Pae said this was a way for them to make a generational investment.

“I’m excited to see where that money is going to be utilized. Primarily to create a stem lab for Lawton Public School students, and to create a anechoic chamber to help test radio frequency on military vehicles,” said Pae.

Even though the $20 million is set aside for FISTA, they won’t receive it until early 2024, and have until 2026 to use it.

Both Pae and Caldwell said they appreciate FISTA being transparent with their operations, and want to see a focus on education with the use of funds.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a welder, a farmer, a doctor, or a lawyer,” said Caldwell. “The next generation is going to have to be able to work with technology.”

Pae added the initiative FISTA is bringing to connect Fort Sill with the community is unique, and having that relationship with the state will help the advancement of the organization.

“I think this is a way to help tell our story as Lawton-Fort Sill,” Pae said. “We are known as a military community, and we have now taken steps where we’re truly investing in our relationship with Fort Sill and the US Army, and that doesn’t happen in every community in our state.”

“If we as a country are going to send our young men and women into harms way we dang sure need to make sure we’re going to give them the best advantage when we do send that,” Caldwell added. “That’s what the FISTA tries to do whether it’s with long term fires or counter UAS.”

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.