DPS warns drivers to look out for deer, gives tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s getting colder outside and that means you’ll need to be looking out for more deer trying to cross the road.

The heightened hours to see a deer are during the dusk hours, and hitting a deer can pose some serious threats to not only your car but your life as well.

Officials with the Texas Department of Safety say if you hit a deer, do not immediately pull over to the side of the road. Instead you should come to a complete stop and then move over to prevent making the wreck worse.

Some steps you can take to be safer on roadways include slowing down and making sure you’re always wearing your seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.