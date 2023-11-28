Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

DPS warns drivers to look out for deer, gives tips

It’s getting colder outside and that means you’ll need to be looking out for more deer trying to cross the road.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s getting colder outside and that means you’ll need to be looking out for more deer trying to cross the road.

The heightened hours to see a deer are during the dusk hours, and hitting a deer can pose some serious threats to not only your car but your life as well.

Officials with the Texas Department of Safety say if you hit a deer, do not immediately pull over to the side of the road. Instead you should come to a complete stop and then move over to prevent making the wreck worse.

Some steps you can take to be safer on roadways include slowing down and making sure you’re always wearing your seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The crash scene
Monday morning crash sends one to the hospital
The teen’s family said they just want closure.
“It hurts not to know”: family of Noah Presgrove still searching for answers
Former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury while working a...
Firefighter dies nearly 4 years after being seriously injured working a crash
Road closures could cause delays in Wichita Falls

Latest News

The Comanche Nation Youth Dancers performed for Geronimo Public Schools Monday.
Comanche Nation Youth Dancers make appearance at Geronimo Public Schools
Community Conversations: The Beautiful Day Foundation
Community Conversations: The Beautiful Day Foundation
Lawton Community Theatre (Source KSWO)
Lawton Community Theatre announces departure of Chance Harmon
Christmas Tree
Annual Tree Lighting Ceremonies to usher in holiday season