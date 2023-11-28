Dry to begin the week, but rain chances return on Thursday | 11/27 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today was slightly warmer than yesterday, but we once again saw below average temperatures in the area. This will begin to change overnight as winds will shift out of the south. Tomorrow morning we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-20s. We will see mostly clear skies during the day with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 50s to lower 60s. These afternoon highs will be right around the average for this time of year. Wednesday will be another nice day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the low 60s for the majority of Texoma.

We will see the weather pattern change on Thursday as a cold front makes its way into the area. Temperatures will still reach the 60s during the day, but skies will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible at any point during the daytime hours. Areas in eastern Texoma (areas east of I-44) have the best chance at seeing higher rainfall totals, but we do expect most of Texoma to pick up measurable rainfall. While we do not expect severe weather, there may be some embedded storms possible. The cold front will be through the area by the end of the day on Thursday, and we will dry out as we head towards Friday morning.

Friday will be the coldest day of the next 7 days as a result of the cold air settling into the area. Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. We will quickly recover back into the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will stay minimal over the weekend, but there is a small 10 percent chance for rain on Saturday. We will hover right around the average for temperatures (50s and 60s) as we head into the early parts of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

