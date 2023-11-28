Lawton road construction to begin as part of ‘10 wins for the citizens’ project

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you are travelling around East Lawton, you may start to see some construction work beginning on certain roads.

Starting on Nov. 29, Ellsworth Construction will begin road work on North East Rogers Lane from East Cache Creek to Northeast Flower Mound Road.

This is the first of 10 mill and overlay projects as part of the “On target, On time: 10 wins for the Citizens” project. Another 30 roads are slated to be completed in the next two years.

Other repairs are scheduled to start at the beginning of next year.

