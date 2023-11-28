Number of illegal marijuana growers dropped by half, officials say

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - In an update on illegal marijuana growers, today, Nov. 28, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said they’ve cut the number of illegal growers in half over the last two years.

According to OBN and OMMA data, growers dropped to 3,200, down from 9,400 in 2021, saying that it’s part of their joint effort to target and dismantle criminal organizations using licensed grows for black market operations.

In that time, OBN said they’ve shut down over 1,000 illegal marijuana farms, made over 200 arrests, and seized more than 700,000 of marijuana, adding that some of those operations included transnational criminal groups from places like Mexico, China, Russia, and more.

