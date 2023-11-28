Plenty of sunshine on tap today with near-average high temperatures | 11/28AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Similar to yesterday morning, we’re waking up to mostly clear skies and light winds. Area wide temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s in SWOK but the low to mid 30s in NTX. As the day goes on, we’ll see ample sunshine with high temperatures warming to either side of 60 degrees. Light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Clouds will build tonight from the west with Wednesday morning temperatures dipping into the low 30s. Look for mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with high temperatures in the low 60s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

No rain over the next 48 hours but that changes as we transition over to Thursday. All day long, when the majority of the precipitation will fall is when we’ll see numerous showers and thunderstorms. Instability is rather weak but still sufficient enough to see the occasional rumble of thunder and flash of lighting. The severe weather threat (large hail and damaging winds) is near zero. We’ll start the day in the mid 40s but will warm into the upper 50s by the afternoon. Outside of rain showers, there will be mostly cloudy skies. South to northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

On the bright side, temperature profiles will stay above freezing so winter precipitation won’t be a concern! Friday morning will drop to near freezing but the rain looks to exit all counties around 6 o’clock Friday morning.

Friday will start with clouds but by the afternoon we’ll see a bit more sunshine. High temperatures thanks to the cooler airmass from Thursdays cold front will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s. North winds at 5 to 15mph.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs rising into the upper 50s. Light south winds. There may be another round of rain on Saturday however models disagree on the amount of available moisture overhead. For the time being, I have a 20 percent for rain chances.

Sunday and Monday will remain in the low 60s with morning temperatures in the mid to low 30s, respectively. Both days will see mostly sunny skies and light winds.

Have a great Tuesday! -LW

