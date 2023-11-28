Portion of highway in Jackson Co. named in honor of fallen OHP trooper

JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - US Highway 62 near County Road 2030 in Jackson County will now forever live on in the name of a fallen Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.

As part of a long tradition in OHP’s academy, trainees are tasked with commemorating a fallen trooper.

With a little help from some state lawmakers, they were able to commemorate fallen trooper John R. Barter with a highway dedication.

“This means everything,” said John Barter, John R. Barter’s youngest son. “This all started every Christmas, troopers come down and do a memorial for my dad at the Frederick Cemetery. My son and the troopers started grasping the idea about doing something like this and eventually escalated until we got the placard today.”

Trooper Barter was killed in the line of duty after pulling over a parolee west of Altus.

A memorial page set up in his honor lists that fateful day as Jan. 29, 1959.

