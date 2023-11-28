Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Submission deadline for ‘Art Purchase Competition’ is creeping up

The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Council wants local artist to help them celebrate and award cultural leaders in the area.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Council wants local artists to help them celebrate and award cultural leaders in the area. The deadline is close for the council’s Art Purchase Competition.

Lawton artists can submit their works, and if chosen, the City will buy three of their pieces of art with a $900 award. Those pieces will then be awarded to the winner of the Lawton Cultural Awards in February 2023. The council is accepting any kind of art, whether it’s painting, photography, or even jewelry.

Officials say it’s all about celebrating local art with local art.

“It supports local artists, and also when we’re recognizing our leaders in the arts in Lawton, we’re giving them something created by Lawton artists, so it’s connected and it’s meaningful that it was created within our region,” Jason Poudrier, Arts and Humanities Administrator, said.

The deadline to apply for the competition is Friday, Dec. 1. Samples of artwork can be submitted to the Arts and Humanities Office.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The crash scene
Monday morning crash sends one to the hospital
The teen’s family said they just want closure.
“It hurts not to know”: family of Noah Presgrove still searching for answers
Former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury while working a...
Firefighter dies nearly 4 years after being seriously injured working a crash
Road closures could cause delays in Wichita Falls

Latest News

Portion of highway in Jackson Co. named in honor of fallen OHP trooper
Portion of highway in Jackson Co. named in honor of fallen OHP trooper
Community Conversations: Comanche Youth Dancers
Community Conversations: Comanche Youth Dancers
Another storm system brings more rain chances mid-late week | 11/28 PM
Another storm system brings more rain chances mid-late week | 11/28 PM
Road Construction Ahead Sign
Lawton road construction to begin as part of ‘10 wins for the citizens’ project