Submission deadline for ‘Art Purchase Competition’ is creeping up

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton Arts and Humanities Council wants local artists to help them celebrate and award cultural leaders in the area. The deadline is close for the council’s Art Purchase Competition.

Lawton artists can submit their works, and if chosen, the City will buy three of their pieces of art with a $900 award. Those pieces will then be awarded to the winner of the Lawton Cultural Awards in February 2023. The council is accepting any kind of art, whether it’s painting, photography, or even jewelry.

Officials say it’s all about celebrating local art with local art.

“It supports local artists, and also when we’re recognizing our leaders in the arts in Lawton, we’re giving them something created by Lawton artists, so it’s connected and it’s meaningful that it was created within our region,” Jason Poudrier, Arts and Humanities Administrator, said.

The deadline to apply for the competition is Friday, Dec. 1. Samples of artwork can be submitted to the Arts and Humanities Office.

