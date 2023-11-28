Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Texas man reported someone set fire to his home, now facing up to 99 years in prison

A Huntsville, Texas man who previously reported someone had set his home on fire is now facing arson charges.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Tx. (KSWO) - A Huntsville, Texas man who previously reported someone had set his home on fire is now facing arson charges.

Two men were killed and one more was injured when the home went up in flames in June.

However, a grand jury indicted the homeowner, Mario Roberson, with felony arson after investigators discovered that he allegedly wanted to burn down the home to collect insurance money. He has denied any wrongdoing.

If found guilty, he faces anywhere from five to 99 years behind bars.

