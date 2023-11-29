ASCOG seeks help with heaters to curve cold

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ASCOG is looking to help older Oklahomans with less income curve the cold by providing heater units..

”Most of our clients are below poverty level or at poverty level. We have three hundred and forty right now in our Manage Care program. It’s elderly and medically disabled,” Joyce Lindberg said.

Lindberg, the ASCOG Supportive Service Coordinator, has been working the program since it started three years ago. She says as a non-profit, they can’t conduct fundraisers to buy the heater units, forcing them to rely on donations, but those heaters are needed now.

”Right now, it is extremely important. It can be, I hate to say it like this, but it could actually be a matter of life and death. And that’s where the heaters come into effect. We give one per client, you know, so we’re at least able to help them to be able to have some kind of heat right now. We also are giving out, as long as I can keep getting them, electric blankets,” Lindberg said.

Of those three hundred-plus clients, how many could possibly need a heater unit?

”I would say over half. Yeah, there’s a large amount of people we serve that are in need of heat in order to also stay healthy,” Robin Dyer said.

Dyer, the ASCOG Case Manager Supervisor, has worked directly with many of the clients they serve, and says the heaters help avoid other health ramifications.

”It is very essential that our elderly stay warm, because it can lead to other health conditions and as case managers, we have to oull all of our resources to be able to help them,” Dyer said.

To qualify for the program, people must be at least fifty-five years old and have a household income of less than two-thousand dollars.

If you would like to donate heater units or funding for more to ASCOG, you can call them at 580-736-7969 or visit their office on Main Street in Duncan, Oklahoma.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.