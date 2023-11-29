‘Bring business back to Lawton’: locals hope to revive downtown

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some Lawton residents say they’d like to see the city’s downtown area come back to life.

”I watched them tear down Lawton,” said Bonnie Guzman. “All the mom and pop shops.. it was quite sad for me because I was born and raised with C Avenue.”

Guzman grew up in Lawton, and remembers downtown at its prime. She said she’s disappointed with the area’s current state, including Central Plaza.

”I started counting how many spaces there were. Because when I worked at the mall back in the 80′s, all the stores were there. People were dying to get into the mall,” she recalled. “Now, I walk through the mall.. I stopped counting at 12.”

The north side of C Avenue is thinning over time, with some of the city’s principal businesses closing for good, and nothing to replace them.

Greg Edwards has owned Carolina Comics for nearly 20 years. He said his business has survived by adapting as trends change.

”You just had to change the way you ran business... just work with the community with open arms basically. That’s what it is, then when that happens you have a healthy community.. and it will grow,” he said. “But once you stop, that’s when you’ll see a ghost town probably.”

Both Guzman and Edwards said they’d like to see downtown come back to life with the help of Lawton’s city council.

”They just need to get together and kind of decide, what can we do to attract people to Lawton? What are things we can do to get guys out of the house?” Edwards asked.

”We have to pull together as a community. I think we have to get involved in what’s going on in the council meetings... if we don’t get industry here, if we don’t get new businesses here.. the town is just not going to exist,” said Guzman.

She shared how proud she is of Lawton for the progress it’s made in other areas of town, adding her hope that the downtown area follows suit.

