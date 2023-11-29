Classic Lawton Chevrolet donates up to $126,000 from golf tournament to charities

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Half a dozen local non-profits and charities are another step closer to their goals, following a big donation Tuesday afternoon.

During September’s Annual Golf Tournament, the Lawton Classic Chevrolet dealership raised upwards of $126,000 and with 100% of the proceeds going to charity, six organizations received a $21,000 check today.

We spoke with both of the organizers who helped make the donation possible, and they said that as long as change is made in the community, it is all worth it.

“The big thing is, we’re giving to those charities that are going to make the biggest impact in our community, that are going to be the future and the ones that change what happens,” said Co-owner Ervin Randale. If this money goes into their organization and makes a change going forward, that’s what it’s all about.”

2023 marked the eighth year of the annual event.

Co-owner Bridget Randale says they switch up which organizations they support every year to ensure they spread the wealth around.

“So our golf tournament has grown,” said Bridget. “The first year we did this, we gave away to three organizations, $6,000. As of today, we were able to give six organizations each a check for $21,000. So not only have the organizations grown in the donations they’re getting but the amount of people that support our golf tournament has grown immensely from that first year that we did it.”

Included in today’s recipients, are the foundations for the Comanche County Pet Resources, LPS, Comanche County Memorial Hospital and The Great Plains Tech Center Foundation as well as Success by 6 and Quality Enterprises of Lawton.

They plan to host the golf tournament again next fall, where they’ll be looking for both players and sponsors.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.