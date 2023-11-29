Comanche Co. crash sends 4 to hospital Tuesday evening

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.

Crews were called out to Dolese Road and US-62 a little before 6 p.m.

There, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three cars were stopped at a railroad crossing when a cruiser with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office rear-ended the car in the back, causing a chain collision.

Four people, including the driver of the cruiser, were transported for treatment.

The roadway was closed for an hour as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.