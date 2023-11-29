Comanche Co. crash sends 4 to hospital Tuesday evening

Expert Connections
A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.
A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.

Crews were called out to Dolese Road and US-62 a little before 6 p.m.

There, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three cars were stopped at a railroad crossing when a cruiser with the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office rear-ended the car in the back, causing a chain collision.

Four people, including the driver of the cruiser, were transported for treatment.

The roadway was closed for an hour as emergency crews responded to the scene.

