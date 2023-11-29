Lawton Correctional Facility inmates who have been victims of sexual assault to potentially receive new exam process

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The HELP Advocacy of Southwest Oklahoma is looking to create a more victim centered exam process for Lawton Correctional Facility inmates who have been victims of sexual assault.

The Chair of the Committee and Sexual Assault Coordinator for Marie Detty New Directions, Ashley Chapman said no matter the background of a person who’s been a victim, they deserve the same help.

“If they’re an inmates, if they’re someone out in population, military, whatever, it does not matter,” Chapman said. “We’re going to provide them the same service with the dignity and respect they need being a survivor.”

According to Chapman, they currently provide exams to inmates inside the facility, however the inmate has to be transported to an outside medical center.

“It’s traumatic situation to go through sexual assault, but on top of that have to have to deal with being transported because it’s a whole process, there’s a lot of moving pieces to that. And then them coming out here and getting looked at by other individuals in the community,” she said. “All around it’s not necessarily the most victim centered approach.”

So HELP Advocacy met with GEO representatives, who are over the facility, about implementing a new process that will allow Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) and Advocates to perform exams inside the prison.

“So just like we would for someone in the normal population, we want to meet them where they’re at. What’s going to be the most beneficial for them? We also want to afford that to inmates as well.”

Chapman added the SANE exam process can be overwhelming. With some who never finish the program, they want to do what they can to reduce the amount of steps needed to process these victims.

“They don’t want to have to worry about all these appointments and visiting all these people, so having an advocate by their side, someone that has gone through this cycle with other clients, makes a huge difference on individuals that start and also finish the process. And hopefully results in seeing the perpetrator face consequences,” said Chapman.

7News has reached out to GEO further comments but they declined to speak with us.

Chapman said the next HELP Advocacy meeting is December 18, and she hopes to have a solid answer for the new initiative by then.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.