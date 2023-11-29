Lawton thrift shop offers free coats to those in need

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton thrift shop did its part to help the less fortunate Wednesday morning, by leaving free coats on a rack outside of the store for those in need.

Bruce Hays is the owner of B&D’s It’ll Do For Now Thrift Shop.

He says before moving to Lawton, he was homeless and living in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hays shared his own personal experience of what it feels like to go without adding his reasons for why he decided to pay kindness forward, and want to be of service to others.

”Since I moved back to Lawton I’ve been trying to do everything I can to help as many people as I can,” said Hays. “When we opened up the store, we had a bunch of homeless people come by, and I noticed a lot of them didn’t have.. some didn’t have socks, some didn’t have proper attire.”

He added his hopes that today serves as a reminder to the community that someone out there cares about them.

Hays also says he’s open to the community adding to their racks.

They’re accepting, jackets, shoes, shirts and pants, the person donating just has to hang them on the rack.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.