Lawton woman behind bars following alleged assault of two including police officer

Glaze is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.

According to court documents, police found Lamara Glaze at a home on NW Kingsbury, after they were dispatched on reports of a physical disturbance.

There a man reportedly told police that Glaze had punched him in the face and that he wanted to press charges.

When officers tried to arrest Glaze, investigators say she resisted and kicked one officer in the stomach and chest several times.

She faces two assault and battery charges and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

