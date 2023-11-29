Lawton woman behind bars following alleged assault of two including police officer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.

According to court documents, police found Lamara Glaze at a home on NW Kingsbury, after they were dispatched on reports of a physical disturbance.

There a man reportedly told police that Glaze had punched him in the face and that he wanted to press charges.

When officers tried to arrest Glaze, investigators say she resisted and kicked one officer in the stomach and chest several times.

She faces two assault and battery charges and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

