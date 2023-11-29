Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton

Expert Connections
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Apache faces half a dozen charges, he’s accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit chase throughout Lawton early Monday morning.

37-year-old Jason Maguire faces charges of eluding police while endangering others, possessing meth and other miscellaneous traffic violations.

Court documents allege it was around 3 a.m. on Monday when police ran his license plate through their database, only to find out the license plate belonged to a different vehicle.

When Lawton Police officers tried pulling him over, he took off, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph until he hit a curb and disabled his vehicle. He tried running away but was ultimately brought into custody. He also allegedly had more than four grams of meth in his pocket.

Maguire faces up to eight years in prison, but he could face additional time due to prior felony convictions.

