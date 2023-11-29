More clouds today but staying dry | 11/29AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re slightly warmer for nearly all locations this Wednesday compared to yesterday. Current temps are in the 30s for almost everyone but by the afternoon all locations will see highs in the 60s. Mostly cloudy skies with light southwest winds at 5 to 15mph. Despite the clouds, no rain is expected.

Scattered showers will develop tonight and will increase in coverage by mid-morning Thursday. Temperatures walking out the door tomorrow will be very mild compared to the last several morning with many in the mid 40s. Widely scattered rain showers all day long with off and on storms. The strongest of storms may produce up to 60mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail between 12-5PM. Rain totals from this event will range from a quarter to a third of an inch. High temperatures because of the clouds and rain will only rise into the upper 50s.

All precipitation will end by midnight on Friday. We’ll start Friday morning with mostly cloudy skies but by the end of it expect sun and clouds mixed. Northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures warming into the low and mid 60s, respectively. Winds both days out of the west at 10 to 15mph. The mornings will start in the low to mid 30s. Moisture is very limited which will keep the weekend dry.

Dry weather continues into early next week. Monday will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. North to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Mostly sunny next Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Average high temperature is 59° so it appears we’ll start the moth of December on the warm side.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.