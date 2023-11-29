Parks Jones Realty: Prices increase in Lawton housing market

Expert Connections
Home prices in Lawton see an increase in this week's housing market report.
Home prices in Lawton see an increase in this week’s housing market report.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Home prices in Lawton see an increase in this week’s housing market report.

Parks Jones Realtors say there are currently 343 homes actively listed for sale with an average asking price of just over $216,000, $4,000 more than last week.

They’ve also been on the market for about 73 days with half of those properties selling in 16 days or less.

In the last 12 months, homes have sold for an average of $182,500, up over $14,000 since the year before.

The 12-month average list price is around $185,000.

