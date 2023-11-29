Rain chances increase tomorrow along with a cold front | 11/29 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Clouds will continue increase tonight ahead of our next storm system. The storm system will bring rain into the area beginning tomorrow (Thursday) evening. Light rain will start to break out south of the Red River in the morning hours moving northeast. As the storm system becomes better organized embedded storms could develop in our eastern and northern areas (I-40, I-44, Elk City, Chickasha, Lawton, Duncan, Wichita Falls, Graham, and Bowie). In, fact a stray severe storm or two can’t be ruled out from Duncan, Wichita Falls, Graham, over to Bowie. Rain and garden variety storms will come to an end tomorrow evening. Rainfall amounts will be highest in our northern and eastern areas, but on the average most places can expect up to a third of an inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts.

The cold front will pass through tomorrow evening leading to a colder Friday with highs in the low 50′s and partly cloudy skies. A south wind returns this weekend boosting temps back to average with plenty of sunshine lasting through early next week!

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

