Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Upcoming holiday events

It is time for Wednesdays with Fort Sill and we talked about all things Christmas.
By Destany Fuller, Tarra Bates and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It is time for Wednesdays with Fort Sill and we talked about all things Christmas as we visited with the Deputy Director for Public Relations for Fort Sill and the Fires Center of Excellence, Keith Pannell.

During the conversation, Keith and 7News anchor Tarra Bates discussed various holiday events on the horizon, including the 77th Army Band Holiday Concert. This concert will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the McMahon Auditorium.

The pair also discussed the upcoming Reindeer 5K, Trees for Troops, and Toys for Kids. To learn about those events and much more, watch the conversation above!

