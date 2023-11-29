Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.(Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.
Comanche Co. crash sends 4 to hospital Tuesday evening
The teen’s family said they just want closure.
“It hurts not to know”: family of Noah Presgrove still searching for answers
Glaze is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.
Lawton woman behind bars following alleged assault of two including police officer
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states
The crash scene
Monday morning crash sends one to the hospital

Latest News

Rain chances increase tomorrow along with a cold front | 11/29 PM
Rain chances increase tomorrow along with a cold front | 11/29 PM
Wednesday with Fort Sill: Holiday events on Post
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Upcoming holiday events
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
FILE - This photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from a remote...
Wolverines threatened with extinction as climate change melts their snowy mountain refuges, US says