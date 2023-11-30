Airmen from Altus AFB parachute over stadiums in California

CALIFORNIA (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base spent the last weekend parachuting into sports stadiums in California and we’ve got the photos to prove it!

These snaps were released Thursday and show airmen from the 58th Airlift Squadron helping out the Navy Parachute Team, otherwise known as the Leap Frogs, jump out of a C-17 and into a stadium.

Autoplay

But it wasn’t just about leaving sports fans in awe., Col. John Masterson says it’s a training opportunity.

Think about it, one of the jumps was over Levi’s Stadium, home of the 49ers. It’s a congested stadium and airspace, the pressure is on because the jumpers are on national TV and it’s all timed down to the second.

Congratulations to the airmen for pulling it off.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.