Cache utility rates to see increases due to 2022 city ordinance

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Rates for some utilities are going up in the City of Cache.

In a reminder to the public posted on social media, city officials said starting Jan. 1st, water rates will go up by 3% and garbage rates will also increase, to 3.57%.

It follows the passage of a new city ordinance in October 2022, stating that rates will increase annually, which started in January 2023.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.