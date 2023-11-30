Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Cache utility rates to see increases due to 2022 city ordinance

Rates for some utilities are going up in the City of Cache.
By Avery Ikeda and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Rates for some utilities are going up in the City of Cache.

In a reminder to the public posted on social media, city officials said starting Jan. 1st, water rates will go up by 3% and garbage rates will also increase, to 3.57%.

It follows the passage of a new city ordinance in October 2022, stating that rates will increase annually, which started in January 2023.

