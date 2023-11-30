Cameron’s Duncan campus celebrates with tree lighting ceremony

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Duncan campus will be ringing in the holiday season this evening, Nov. 30, during their annual tree lighting ceremony.

Events get underway at 6 p.m. and are open to the public. Those who will attend will receive a free Cameron tree ornament and a craft kit to take home. There will also be a mini-train ride and concessions

CU-Duncan is located at 3100 West Bois D’arc Avenue.

