Pet of The Week

Cameron’s Duncan campus celebrates with tree lighting ceremony

Cameron University’s Duncan campus will be ringing in the holiday season this evening, Nov. 30, during their annual tree lighting ceremony.
By Korey Middleton and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Duncan campus will be ringing in the holiday season this evening, Nov. 30, during their annual tree lighting ceremony.

Events get underway at 6 p.m. and are open to the public. Those who will attend will receive a free Cameron tree ornament and a craft kit to take home. There will also be a mini-train ride and concessions

CU-Duncan is located at 3100 West Bois D’arc Avenue.

