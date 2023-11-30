Expert Connections
Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores

By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly Lawton-based EZ-GO convenience stores.

In a statement made to 7News, a Casey’s spokesperson says 11 EZ-GO stores in Nebraska and Oklahoma were purchased by the company from Love’s.

The statement also mentions that some locations recently purchased are already offering the fan-favorite Casey’s pizza, other food items and even fuel.

In the statement, a Casey’s spokesperson said the following:

This move comes after, just earlier in 2023, Love’s announced the initial purchase of EZ-GO stores. The turnpike locations purchases from EZ-GO were converted into Love’s convenience stores.

Officials say plans for several locations are still being evaluated such as pizza availability due to kitchen access.

