Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly Lawton-based EZ-GO convenience stores.
In a statement made to 7News, a Casey’s spokesperson says 11 EZ-GO stores in Nebraska and Oklahoma were purchased by the company from Love’s.
The statement also mentions that some locations recently purchased are already offering the fan-favorite Casey’s pizza, other food items and even fuel.
In the statement, a Casey’s spokesperson said the following:
This move comes after, just earlier in 2023, Love’s announced the initial purchase of EZ-GO stores. The turnpike locations purchases from EZ-GO were converted into Love’s convenience stores.
Officials say plans for several locations are still being evaluated such as pizza availability due to kitchen access.
