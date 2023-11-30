Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly Lawton-based EZ-GO convenience stores.

In a statement made to 7News, a Casey’s spokesperson says 11 EZ-GO stores in Nebraska and Oklahoma were purchased by the company from Love’s.

The statement also mentions that some locations recently purchased are already offering the fan-favorite Casey’s pizza, other food items and even fuel.

In the statement, a Casey’s spokesperson said the following:

Casey’s is excited to welcome its new team members and looks forward to serving guests in these communities.

This move comes after, just earlier in 2023, Love’s announced the initial purchase of EZ-GO stores. The turnpike locations purchases from EZ-GO were converted into Love’s convenience stores.

Officials say plans for several locations are still being evaluated such as pizza availability due to kitchen access.

