Christmas parades lead to road closures in Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cities across Texoma are getting ready for their individual Christmas parades, and two parades are happening soon which means road closures.

Cache’s annual Christmas Parade is Dec. 9 starting at 5:30 p.m.

The route steps off from Cache Public Schools, along Cache Road, then turns north on Highway 115, then east on C Avenue, and then south on 4th Street.

All roads that travel through the route will be closed that afternoon, with the line-up beginning around 3:30 p.m., so expect to take an alternate route.

For Main Street Duncan’s annual Christmas Parade, that’s happening Saturday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m.

However, several closures will happen as early as 11 a.m. day, affecting Main Street, Walnut Avenue, Willow Avenue, and Maple Avenues from 13th to 7th Streets

Those roads will be closed until the parade is complete.

