Cold front this evening leads to a cooler Friday; temperatures recover for the weekend | 11/30 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A cold front will pass through Texoma later this evening bringing some cooler air into the area. By Friday morning temperatures will be in the mid 30′s with high temps in the mid 50′s. Drier air will be filtering in as well clearing the skies by days end.

Overall we have a calm forecast in store with a southwest wind returning Saturday allowing temps to rise above average this weekend. We will see plenty of sunshine, so enjoy the weekend! Unfortunately next week looks pretty dry which will just expand on our drought across Texoma.

Meteorologist - Barrett Phillips

