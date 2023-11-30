Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists continue to give back

You may remember us talking to the Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists about a toy run a few weeks ago, but they’re doing even more to give back.
By Avery Ikeda, Tarra Bates and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You may remember us talking to the Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists about a toy run a few weeks ago, but they’re doing even more to give back.

Cliff Walley and Jim “Too Many” Meeks joined 7news anchor Tarra Bates in the studio for a conversation to talk about what this organization has done to give back to the community.

During the conversation, the trio discussed how the toy run went, their VFW spaghetti fundraisers, and how they helped with the Gold Star Memorial in Elmer Thomas Park.

If you want to learn about this organization and all they have done for the community, watch the conversation above!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.
Comanche Co. crash sends 4 to hospital Tuesday evening
Glaze is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.
Lawton woman behind bars following alleged assault of two including police officer
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.
Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton
Lawton Correctional Facility front sign pictured above.
Lawton Correctional Facility inmates who have been victims of sexual assault to potentially receive new exam process
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Latest News

Lovesick Ministries hosts 2023 Health Fair
Lovesick Ministries host 2023 Health Fair for homeless
After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly...
Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores
Holiday tree
Cameron’s Duncan campus celebrates with tree lighting ceremony
Barber traveling country touches lives through gift of a haircut
‘He changed my life’: Barber traveling country touches lives through free haircuts