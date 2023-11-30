Community Conversations: Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists continue to give back

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You may remember us talking to the Lawton Coalition of Motorcyclists about a toy run a few weeks ago, but they’re doing even more to give back.

Cliff Walley and Jim “Too Many” Meeks joined 7news anchor Tarra Bates in the studio for a conversation to talk about what this organization has done to give back to the community.

During the conversation, the trio discussed how the toy run went, their VFW spaghetti fundraisers, and how they helped with the Gold Star Memorial in Elmer Thomas Park.

If you want to learn about this organization and all they have done for the community, watch the conversation above!

