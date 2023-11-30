Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Gordon scores 16 as UT Arlington knocks off Abilene Christian 86-71

Led by DaJuan Gordon’s 16 points, the UT Arlington Mavericks defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats 86-71 on Wednesday night
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DaJuan Gordon had 16 points in UT Arlington’s 86-71 win against Abilene Christian on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Gordon also added five assists and four steals for the Mavericks (4-3). Brandyn Talbot scored 14 points while going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Akili Vining shot 5 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Hunter Jack Madden led the way for the Wildcats (3-4) with 19 points, seven assists and three steals. Airion Simmons added 17 points for Abilene Christian. In addition, Ali Abdou Dibba had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.
Comanche Co. crash sends 4 to hospital Tuesday evening
Glaze is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.
Lawton woman behind bars following alleged assault of two including police officer
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.
Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton
Lawton Correctional Facility front sign pictured above.
Lawton Correctional Facility inmates who have been victims of sexual assault to potentially receive new exam process
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Wright-Forde scores 17 in Texas A&M-CC’s 67-63 win against UTEP
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Cross has 21 in Tulane’s 98-77 win over Prairie View A&M
SFA logo
Williams’ 18 lead Tarleton State over Stephen F. Austin 68-66
Generic Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce defeats Dallas Christian 100-48