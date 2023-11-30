Local authorities warn parents about ios 17 feature

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Local police are advising parents to check their children’s cellphones in light of the new ios 17 update.

The update includes a feature called ‘Namedrop’ which allows two iPhone users to share contact information by simply tapping their phones together.

The feature allows users to share their name, phone number, email and even photos.

Your device will ask for permission before transferring information, Altus police recently shared a social media post saying this can be an easy way to access information from minors.

That post said it may be best to deactivate the feature all together through the settings on your child’s phone.

