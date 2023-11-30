Lovesick Ministries host 2023 Health Fair for homeless

Expert Connections
By Avery Ikeda, Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Several area organizers teamed up this morning, Nov. 30, to put together an event for the benefit of our homeless population.

Lovesick Ministries hosted the 2023 Health Fair at their building on Southwest Summit Avenue.

That’s where organizations like the Lawton Indian Hospital, Delta Dental Mobile Smiles, the Comanche County Health Department, and so many more came together to be a one-stop shop for things like haircuts, food, air mattresses, and health screenings.

We spoke with one of the main organizers, Rebecca Niedo, who said the whole purpose is to give back to the community that she grew up in.

“I grew up here in Lawton, and I see a lot of the unhoused population especially in this area,” Niedo said. “So we decided to use the mobile bus and throw a health fair together and give back to the community.”

The event continues again tomorrow at Lovesick Ministries at 1107 SW Summit Avenue.

Niedo said she hopes to host this event more, and you can help the next one succeed by donating things like clothes and blankets at the Ministry building.

