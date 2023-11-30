OBN seizes thousands of marijuana plants from Jefferson Co. grow facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon, Nov. 29, officials with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said they seized thousands of marijuana plants and processed marijuana.

According to OBN, both they and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a grow facility in connection to an illegal cultivation investigation.

“They put some person on there as the “straw owner” to look like a legitimate local person who meets Oklahoma’s two year residency requirement. When the actual owners are not from Oklahoma, they’re from out of state and that’s a hundred percent fraudulent that they’re operating with a license they obtained by fraud,” said Mark Woodward, the Public Information Officer for OBN.

OBN said they seized 2,500 plants and 50 lbs. of processed marijuana.

They said this is part of their mission to crack down on illegal marijuana growing operations to prevent the plant from being sold on the black market. On Nov. 28, OBN and the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority said they’ve cut the number of illegal growers in half over the last two years.

“Because of their efforts that they’re doing with inspections, metric, and moratorium,” said Woodward. “And what we we’re doing with criminal enforcement has really changed and flipped the script from three years ago, Oklahoma being seen as this wild west of weed.”

He stated agents respond to situations like this one in Jefferson County almost daily, adding these operations often act as a catalyst for other crimes like homicide.

“This is far beyond people who choose just not to follow Oklahoma’s marijuana laws but these are violent organized criminal groups that have a lot of money at stake, and will not stop at hurting somebody that threatens that business,” Woodward said.

