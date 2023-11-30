OSBI investigating Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office employee

Expert Connections
A spokesperson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed with 7News today that they are investigating an employee of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.(OSBI)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A spokesperson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed with 7News today that they are investigating an employee of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office.

Over the phone, OSBI Public Information Officer Hunter McKee confirmed with 7News that they’re investigating an employee for quote, “Possible misconduct.”

He added by saying that they have no further information to release, as the investigation is ongoing.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest on this as we learn more.

