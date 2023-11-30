Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sen. Rand Paul performed Heimlich maneuver on choking Sen. Joni Ernst during GOP lunch

FILE - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst...
FILE - Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, speaks on Oct. 18, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ernst was choking on food during a luncheon when fellow Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., performed the Heimlich maneuver on her. The incident occurred Nov. 30 during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol.(AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon Thursday when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol. Shortly after, Ernst posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to thank Paul.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her. The Kentucky senator formerly worked as an eye doctor.

“It’s a good thing he did,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “God bless Rand Paul.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.
Comanche Co. crash sends 4 to hospital Tuesday evening
Glaze is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.
Lawton woman behind bars following alleged assault of two including police officer
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.
Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton
Lawton Correctional Facility front sign pictured above.
Lawton Correctional Facility inmates who have been victims of sexual assault to potentially receive new exam process
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Latest News

Cache utility rates to see increases due to 2022 city ordinance
Cities across Texoma are getting ready for their individual Christmas parades, and two parades...
Christmas parades lead to road closures in Texoma
Lovesick Ministries hosts 2023 Health Fair
Lovesick Ministries host 2023 Health Fair for homeless
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting
Despite the toppling of the tree by high winds earlier this week, the National Christmas Tree...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting