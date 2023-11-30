Expert Connections
Showers and thunderstorms today for some but not everyone | 11/30AM

Showers and thunderstorms today for some but not everyone
By Lexie Walker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re waking up to dry conditions now but that will change as the day goes on! It’s also a mild start to this Thursday with temperatures 20 to 30 degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday. Shower activity will increase by mid-morning and then again through the afternoon. Rain chances are limited today so keep in mind that not everyone will see precipitation. Those that do will see a brief downpour and the occasional rumble of thunder and crack of lightning. Enough shear is present in the atmosphere today which will allow for thunderstorms and possibly elevated to low-end severe storms. The strongest of storms are capable of producing quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.

High temperatures will slowly warm into the low 60s by the afternoon. South winds at 5 to 15mph. A cold front will move south tonight dropping morning temperatures into the mid 30s! With the cooler airmass overhead, temperatures by Friday afternoon will only rise into the mid 50s. Northwest winds at 5 to 15mph.

Moisture overhead is going to remain very limited for the remainder of the 7-day forecast. This combined with a ridge of high pressure will result in above-normal temperatures to start the month of December. High temperatures will return into the mid 60s over the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures in the low 30s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

