Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Thieves steal 138 packages from apartment building’s mailroom

Boston police are investigating after up to 138 packages were stolen from an apartment building mailroom. (WCVB, BOSTON POLICE, CNN)
By WCVB via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WCVB) - Thieves in Boston took “porch pirating” to a new extreme after they stole nearly 140 packages from an apartment building’s mailroom, and the people who live there want better security.

The mailroom at the apartment building J VUE in Roxbury is busy with 289 units and loads of packages delivered, with even more expected for the holiday season.

But Boston police said up to 138 packages were stolen Tuesday night.

“It is frustrating. Being a student, getting a package missing is very frustrating,” an unidentified resident of the apartment complex said.

Police said the building’s concierge reported all 138 packages delivered Tuesday were missing Wednesday morning.

Video surveillance shows a man breaking into a secured room where packages are kept. In the video, it appears he opened the control panel in order to get access to the room. Two other men follow, and all three remove packages from the room.

They’re seen returning a short time later and taking even more.

Residents said the building uses an app to notify them when packages are delivered, and tenants then get a code to access the room.

The police report says that residents reported issues with the system on Tuesday.

“It was so frustrating because it was a gift and, you know, it was meant for someone else,” one of the residents, Jayna Varghese, said.

Varghese said two weeks ago, one of her packages was stolen from the same room. She filed a report with police and wants the building to beef up security.

“It’s not monitored safely enough to know that, you know, as courtesy people hold the doors open. But if there’s security footages in the building, like, there needs to be precautions taken,” Varghese said.

The building’s ownership and management company has not responded yet to a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.
Comanche Co. crash sends 4 to hospital Tuesday evening
Glaze is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.
Lawton woman behind bars following alleged assault of two including police officer
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.
Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton
Lawton Correctional Facility front sign pictured above.
Lawton Correctional Facility inmates who have been victims of sexual assault to potentially receive new exam process
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Latest News

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing
Holiday tree
Cameron’s Duncan campus celebrates with tree lighting ceremony
The embattled New York lawmaker calls the vote to expel him 'bullying.' (Source: CNN/Pool)
Santos responds to expulsion threat