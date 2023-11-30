Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Williams’ 18 lead Tarleton State over Stephen F. Austin 68-66

Led by Lue Williams’ 18 points, the Tarleton State Texans defeated the Stephen F
SFA logo
SFA logo(SFA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams scored 18 points as Tarleton State beat Stephen F. Austin 68-66 on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference opener.

Williams also contributed nine rebounds for the Texans (5-2). Kiandre Gaddy scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 and 1 of 3 from the free throw line, and added eight rebounds. Jakorie Smith had 14 points and was 4 of 14 shooting, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Lumberjacks (4-3) were led by Frank Staine, who recorded 13 points. Stephen F. Austin also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Nana Antwi-Boasiako. In addition, Chrishawn Christmas had eight points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A number of people were injured this evening in a four-car crash in Comanche County.
Comanche Co. crash sends 4 to hospital Tuesday evening
Glaze is behind bars tonight, accused of assaulting a man and a police officer.
Lawton woman behind bars following alleged assault of two including police officer
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.
Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton
Lawton Correctional Facility front sign pictured above.
Lawton Correctional Facility inmates who have been victims of sexual assault to potentially receive new exam process
In this Saturday, March 28, 2015 photo, Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger speaks...
Henry Kissinger, secretary of state under Presidents Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

Latest News

Generic Basketball
Wright-Forde scores 17 in Texas A&M-CC’s 67-63 win against UTEP
Friday night's boys' basketball game between Highland Park and KC-Wyandotte was cancelled.
Cross has 21 in Tulane’s 98-77 win over Prairie View A&M
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Gordon scores 16 as UT Arlington knocks off Abilene Christian 86-71
Generic Basketball
Texas A&M-Commerce defeats Dallas Christian 100-48