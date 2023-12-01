Expert Connections
Above average temperatures heading into the first week of December | 12/1 PM

Above average temperatures heading into the first week of December | 12/1 PM
By Alex Searl
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tonight skies will stay partly cloudy as temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s. In the morning, a couple of isolated showers cannot be ruled out, but most will stay dry. The rain will clear out by late morning, and we should have lots of sunshine in the afternoon. This sunshine will help warm the area in the mid-60s for afternoon highs tomorrow, which is about 5 to 10 degrees above average. There will be copy and paste forecast for Sunday as well with morning temps in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the mid-60s.

Weather conditions next week will stay fairly steady with minimal changes from day to day. Temperatures Monday through Wednesday will reach the 60s each day, and we will warm up later into the week with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s on Thursday and Friday. While cloud coverage will be on and off during the week, no rain is expected.

While long range forecasting can be inaccurate, it appears the next substantial cooldown will come at some point next weekend. This will also be our next chance for widespread precipitation in the area. This will be something we keep an eye on as we move towards next week.

