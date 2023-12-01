Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Amazon offering Prime Student members $25 flights for the holidays

FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.
FILE -- Amazon Prime Student members can purchase $25 flights for a limited time starting Dec. 5.(Igor Jovalev via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amazon’s student subscription members will have the option to book select domestic flights for $25 this holiday season.

According to Amazon, the limited-time deal is good for one round trip or one-way domestic tickets for flights in the U.S. between early December and mid-January for its Prime Student members.

The offer is in partnership with StudentUniverse, a discount travel booking site for students.

The discounted rates can be up to $500 off the retail value of a ticket. It is subject to availability and flight destinations, according to Amazon.

About 3,000 $25 flight tickets will be available during the promotion from 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 through 12 a.m. PST and Dec. 7, as 1,000 tickets will be released daily.

The offer is good for one ticket per Amazon Prime Student member and one passenger per booking.

More information about this offer can be found online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly...
Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores
A spokesperson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed with 7News today that...
OSBI investigating Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office employee
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.
Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton
KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements, and Lawton’s uncertain future in nickel and cobalt
KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements, and Lawton’s uncertain future in nickel and cobalt
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing

Latest News

An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the...
Israel’s war with Hamas resumes with airstrikes in Gaza after a weeklong truce ends
FILE - A sign encouraging customers to order grocery items online and pick them up at a store...
X says Walmart pulled ads in October, weeks before Media Matters hate speech report and Musk rant
Flu is picking up steam while RSV lung infections that can hit kids and older people hard may...
Flu is on the rise while RSV infections may be peaking, US health officials say
Kevin Stitt
Application opening delayed for Parental Choice Tax Credit program