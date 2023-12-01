Application opening delayed for Parental Choice Tax Credit program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Parental Choice Tax Credit, which was supposed to take effect this morning, Dec. 1, has been delayed by a few days following a last-minute decision.

The tax credit applications will award $7,500 in tax credits for qualified private school expenses, and will go toward things like tuition and fees. However, in a statement sent out by the Oklahoma Tax commission, a spokesperson said they ran into obstacles in ensuring a “Seamless rollout” of the program.

The application start date has been moved until 2 p.m. on Dec. 6. You can learn more about the tax credit program by going here.

