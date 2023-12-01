Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Application opening delayed for Parental Choice Tax Credit program

The Parental Choice Tax credit, which was supposed to take effect this morning, Dec. 1, has been delayed by a few days following a last-minute decision.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Parental Choice Tax Credit, which was supposed to take effect this morning, Dec. 1, has been delayed by a few days following a last-minute decision.

The tax credit applications will award $7,500 in tax credits for qualified private school expenses, and will go toward things like tuition and fees. However, in a statement sent out by the Oklahoma Tax commission, a spokesperson said they ran into obstacles in ensuring a “Seamless rollout” of the program.

However, in a statement sent out by the Oklahoma Tax commission, a spokesperson said they ran into obstacles in ensuring a quote “Seamless rollout” of the program.

The application start date has been moved until 2 p.m. on Dec. 6. You can learn more about the tax credit program by going here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly...
Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores
A spokesperson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed with 7News today that...
OSBI investigating Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office employee
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.
Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton
KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements, and Lawton’s uncertain future in nickel and cobalt
KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements, and Lawton’s uncertain future in nickel and cobalt
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing

Latest News

Dillard faces 40 years to life in prison.
New details in Jefferson Co. illegal grow, woman allegedly in possession of over 2,400 marijuana plants
Above average temperatures heading into the first week of December | 12/1 PM
Above average temperatures heading into the first week of December | 12/1 PM
Fort Sill graduates from “F” Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery
Fort Sill sees nearly 150 basic trainees graduate Friday
‘A Beautiful Day’ foundation hosts ‘The Big Give’ fundraiser
‘A Beautiful Day’ foundation hosts ‘The Big Give’ fundraiser