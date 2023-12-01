Arvest Foundation donates thousands to Lawton’s Holiday in the Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Arvest Foundation is getting into the Christmas spirit by donating thousands of dollars to Lawton’s Holiday in the Park.

The Foundation donated $15,000 to the Elmer Thomas Park display. Those funds will help with operational and maintenance expenses. Officials said the money will also let organizers buy new attractions for the display.

In a statement, Holiday in the Park Chair, John Michael Montgomery, said in part, “These contributions support the expansion of this public art and aid in making our community an ideal place to live, work, and play.”

