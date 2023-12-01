Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘A Beautiful Day’ foundation hosts ‘The Big Give’ fundraiser

A Stephens County non-profit that has been celebrating kid’s birthdays and offering a support system to widows for the last 10 years hosted one of their biggest
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County non-profit that has been celebrating kid’s birthdays and offering a support system to widows for the last 10 years hosted one of their biggest fundraisers of the year today, Dec. 1.

The ‘A Beautiful Day’ is hosting their fundraiser called ‘The Big Give.’ It began at 10 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

The foundation’s executive director, Kelsey Roberts, said the money will go directly into the various programs they offer.

“Overall our highest need for sure is volunteers and donations,” Roberts said. “We are a non-profit and all the money that is being generated today by donors is going right back into those programs. So fundraising is essential, and what we’re doing today is so huge.”

To donate, you can either mail or drop off the check at their office on 9th street, or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After speculation on social media, Casey’s has confirmed that they have purchased formerly...
Casey’s acquires EZ-GO convenience stores
A spokesperson with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed with 7News today that...
OSBI investigating Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office employee
Maguire faces half a dozen charges.
Man from Apache allegedly leads police on high-speed chase through Lawton
KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements, and Lawton’s uncertain future in nickel and cobalt
KaLeigh Long, Westwin Elements, and Lawton’s uncertain future in nickel and cobalt
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing

Latest News

Fort Sill graduates from “F” Battery, 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery
Fort Sill sees nearly 150 basic trainees graduate Friday
Fort Sill’s Patriot Spouse’s Club celebrated those volunteering their homes on Thursday.
Fort Sill prepares to host annual ‘Tour of Homes’ for holiday season
Six people graduating from the Salvation Army of Lawton’s “Bridges Out Of Poverty” program,...
Salvation Army of Lawton hosts ‘Bridges Out of Poverty’ program
Members of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce load care packages for soldiers.
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce puts together holiday care packages for soldiers