‘A Beautiful Day’ foundation hosts ‘The Big Give’ fundraiser

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County non-profit that has been celebrating kid’s birthdays and offering a support system to widows for the last 10 years hosted one of their biggest fundraisers of the year today, Dec. 1.

The ‘A Beautiful Day’ is hosting their fundraiser called ‘The Big Give.’ It began at 10 a.m. and lasts until 7 p.m.

The foundation’s executive director, Kelsey Roberts, said the money will go directly into the various programs they offer.

“Overall our highest need for sure is volunteers and donations,” Roberts said. “We are a non-profit and all the money that is being generated today by donors is going right back into those programs. So fundraising is essential, and what we’re doing today is so huge.”

To donate, you can either mail or drop off the check at their office on 9th street, or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.