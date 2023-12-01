Coyante Williams, Lawton man convicted of 2021 murder, sentenced
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The man convicted for a 2021 murder in Lawton has been sentenced.
Coyante Williams was found guilty by a jury in October of this year, on first degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. He has been sentenced this week to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole, and he’s also been ordered to pay more-than $18,000 in court costs and fees.
Williams was convicted for shooting and killing Kalob Porter in September of 2021, as well as wounding another person behind a home on Northwest 53rd street.
He must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.
