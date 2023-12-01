Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Coyante Williams, Lawton man convicted of 2021 murder, sentenced

Coyante Williams' 2021 mugshot
Coyante Williams' 2021 mugshot(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The man convicted for a 2021 murder in Lawton has been sentenced.

Coyante Williams was found guilty by a jury in October of this year, on first degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon. He has been sentenced this week to serve life in prison with the possibility of parole, and he’s also been ordered to pay more-than $18,000 in court costs and fees.

Williams was convicted for shooting and killing Kalob Porter in September of 2021, as well as wounding another person behind a home on Northwest 53rd street.

He must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

