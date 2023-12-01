Fort Sill prepares to host annual ‘Tour of Homes’ for holiday season

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill’s Patriot Spouse’s Club celebrated those volunteering their homes on Thursday in preparation for the event on Saturday.

During the annual “Tour of Homes” event, attendees get a first-hand look at some of the most storied homes on Fort Sill.

Each of the 17 homes on the tour is specially decorated for the season, giving people a festive look at the layouts of the buildings.

Officials with the club say they are thrilled to be able to bring so many people together for the annual event.

“I think it’s a lovely way to bring the community together and to bring Lawton into the community as well,” said Olivia Davies, a coordinator for the event. “We always get a diverse group of people that come to ‘Tour of Homes’ that we don’t get in other events that we do, so it’s a really good opportunity to get everyone on Post and spread some holiday cheer.”

“We don’t have many events that are open to the public,” said the board president, Kayla Richert. “So this is a good way for us to kind of extend out to the Lawton community, and they are welcome to come and see some of these homes that are almost 200 years old now, and get to see some of the history that’s still being preserved and will be here for future generations, so that’s exciting.”

The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m. beginning at the Post Trader’s Store.

Those interested can register for the event here.

