Fort Sill sees nearly 150 basic trainees graduate Friday

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Almost 150 trainees donned their black berets Friday on Post at Fort Sill, marking the beginning of their journey as soldiers in the United States Army.

They graduated with “F’ Battery, 1st of the 31st Field Artillery, and “C” Battery, 1st of the 79th.

Fort Sill graduates from “C” Battery, 1st Battalion, 79th Field Artillery (KSWO)

They graduated at Fort Sill’s Cache Creek Chapel.

A special round of applause for today’s honor graduates.

From Lawrence, Kansas, we have Sfc. Christopher Tomkins with the 1st of the 31st.

From Mena, Arkansas, Pfc. Zion Barnes with 1st of the 79th.

All of today’s graduates will now head to Advanced Individual Training to learn their craft from things like Field and Air Defense artillery, medical, and more.

We congratulate these graduates and wish them well on their journey as soldiers.

